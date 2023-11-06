Waterlogging on Thanjavur Road puts commuters to hardship

November 06, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Waterlogging in front of the bus stop at Sulakkarai Mariamman temple on Thanjavur Road in Tiruchi because of the absence of storm-water drains has been causing inconvenience to commuters.

The road, frequented by residents of Edatheru, Palakkarai, Varaganeri, East Boulevard Road, Mahalakshmi Nagar and neighbouring residential colonies and buses, load carriers and two-wheelers, is prone to heavy traffic snarls.

A stagnant pool caused by recent rain in front of the bus stop has made waiting for buses unpleasant for the passengers. “Waterlogging has been the cause of concern for the past few days. Since it is a congested area, residents find it difficult to wait for the buses, and even buses halt a few metres away from the stop making it challenging for them to board the buses,” said R. Paneerselvam, who runs a shop nearby.

The city has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in the past few days and several parts remained inundated in the absence of storm-water drains.

Residents have expressed concern that the city struggles to withstand even a spell of moderate rain. “Most city roads are inundated within a few hours of rainfall. The civic authorities should take action to clear the stagnant water from low-lying areas,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a city resident.

When contacted, a senior official said, “We will visit the site to ascertain the issue and conduct a study to check the feasibility to build storm-water drains. Roads prone to rainwater stagnation will be inspected to find a possible solution.”

