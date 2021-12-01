Concern over prolonged stagnation of rainwater

TIRUCHI

01 December 2021 21:28 IST

Prolonged stagnation of water mixed with sewage in several residential colonies in the city has raised fear of outbreak of waterborne diseases.

Several parts of the district and the city experienced moderate to heavy rain during the last four weeks except a few days. The current spell of rain that began a day after Deepavali still continues although the intensity of the rain has come down in the last two days. The district recorded many rainy days even before the start of the northeast monsoon in the last week of October.

The sub-standard stormwater drain infrastructure of the city that used to get exposed even for a day’s heavy downpour has come under severe strain due to the extended spell of rain since the first week of November. The heavy flow of water in the Koraiyar, the Ariyar and the Kudamuriti caused water inundation in several residential colonies in Edamalaipattipudur, Pirattyur on Tiruchi-Dindigul road, Tiruchi-Vayalur road, Tiruchi-Kuzhumani road and Woraiyur.

Advertising

Advertising

According to sources, more than 50 residential colonies, mostly situated along the banks of Kudamuriti, have been affected by water inundation for more than two weeks. About 1,000 houses have been partially submerged with water. Fathima Nagar, Beschi Nagar, Linga Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Adhi Nagar, Shanta Sheela Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, M.M. Nagar and Washermen colony were among the worst hit.

The residents of the affected areas undergo severe hardship due to waterlogging. They find it extremely difficult to get essentials for their day-to-day living.

People living in low-lying areas and along the banks of the Kudamuriti and the Ariyar are not alone in their suffering. Water stagnation has been reported in almost all residential colonies on Vayalur Road, Wireless Road and Edamalaipattipudur. Most of the vacant sites are stagnated. What is posing grave concern to the residents is the stagnation of water mixed with sewage. The domestic waste discharged from the households in the areas uncovered by the underground drainage network gets mixed with the stagnated water at many places. The faulty underground network is adding to the woes of residents. It has ultimately raised concern among the people over outbreak of waterborne diseases. Vacant sites and inundated colonies have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“Houses in my area are partially submerged with sewage-mixed water. We sleep on the bund of the Kudamuriti. With no protection, we undergo the onslaught of mosquito bites,” says S. Subramani of Shanta Sheela Nagar. “Many people in my locality are down with fever for the last few days. It could be due to prolonged water stagnation,” says Selvan of Srinivasa Nagar.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that water stagnation in some areas had been an area of concern. Water had been receding fast in several areas. It might take a few days in some areas. He had instructed the Corporation officials to drop oil balls in water stagnated areas. Once oil balls were dropped, they would spread over the water surface to form a filament. It would cut off the oxygen supply to the larvae beneath. The exercise would prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs, he said.