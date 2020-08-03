Waterbodies in K. Paramathi block are brimming thanks to rain and desilting

It is unusual to see tanks filled with water in K. Paramathi block, a region lying in the rain shadow area of the district, in July or August. Thanks to the timely desilting of waterbodies and recent rain, several waterbodies are brimming up with water.
According to sources in the District Rural Development Agency, about 400 check dams, 350 village ponds and 110 minor irrigation tanks were desilted recently. Of them, 35 check dams, 72 ponds and 40 inlet and outlet channels were in K. Paramathi block. Out of eight blocks including K. Paramathi, Krishnarayapuram, Kulithalai and Karur, K. Paramathi is said to be the driest blocks as it receive less rain even during the North East monsoon between October and December.
Officials expected the desilted waterbodies in K. Paramathi would receive water during the monsoon period. But, to their surprise, several waterbodies have filled up due to the unseasonal rain received in July.
“We are elated to see water in ponds and check dams. More than 70% of the waterbodies have water between 50% to 80% of their capacities, says S. Kavitha, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency.
She said that it would enable the recharge of groundwater in the block. Water in ponds would help the local residents to feed water to their livestock and draw water for daily use.
Ms. Kavitha said that most of the check dams in Kadavur and Thogamalai blocks were also filled with water.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath