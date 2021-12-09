‘Appoint an official to monitor water release ’

The Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association has urged the State government to appoint a senior-level Public Works Department officer in the rank of Executive Engineer exclusively to monitor the release of water in the Mullaperiyar Dam.

“A needless controversy is being kicked up over the release of water from the dam. Any confusion or issues related to water release can be sorted out at the level of officials,” said Mannargudi S.Ranganathan, general secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association.

Tamil Nadu has an Executive Engineer stationed at Krishnaraja Sagar Dam in Karnataka for several decades now to monitor the water release, Mr.Ranganathan said and urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to consider appointing such an officer at the Mullaperiyar Dam too.

Although the dam is under the control of Tamil Nadu, complaints were being aired by Kerala that water was being released without information.

This would only help Kerala gain sympathy and attempts could be made to take the control of the dam away from Tamil Nadu.

To avert such a situation, it was essential that any confusion was sorted out at the level of senior officials on the spot, Mr. Ranganathan said.

The exclusive officer can monitor the level and water release and submit daily reports to the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments and the Central Water Commission, he said. Referring to the Centre’s move to enact a law on dam safety, Mr.Ranganathan observed that there was no need for such legislation.