Efforts on to improve water supply

TIRUCHI

05 May 2021 21:43 IST

Tiruchi Corporation has floated a re-tender

The Tiruchi Corporation has floated a re-tender for the rejuvenation of the drinking water supply scheme in the city.

The scheme is aimed at replacing worn-out mains and pipelines of old water supply scheme being supplied from Kambarasampettai so as to improve the efficiency of water supply to residents. According to sources, Tiruchi got its first water supply scheme in 1910. It covered areas around Rockfort, Big Bazaar, Gandhi Market, Varaganeri and Palakkarai. As the population rose rapidly the capacity of the drinking water scheme was improved in 1980. Since the capacity was found inadequate to meet the requirement of the people, it was enhanced further with a new scheme in 1990.

As per the present status of the population, the city needs about 125 MLD of water daily. The Tiruchi Corporation draws 55 MLD of water from Kambarasampettai head works. Though the first water supply scheme is still serving residents even after a century, it is severely strained due to frequent bursts of pipes at various places. The mains and supply lines have worn out.

The corporation had roped in the Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company recently to check the mains and supply lines laid in 1910 and 1980. It was found that many pipes laid around Rockfort and Gandhi Market have been totally worn out and there was a need for their replacement. It was with the aim of rejuvenating and revamping the existing drinking water lines, the corporation prepared a scheme at a cost of ₹53 crore under the Smart City Mission and floated a tender a few months ago. To tap funds, it had included only areas notified under the Area Based Development of Smart City proposal.

But, according to sources, the abnormal rate quoted by the bidders for executing the project has forced the corporation to cancel the tender.

A senior official said that the corporation had powers to process tenders if the project cost quoted by the bidders was not more than 5% of the estimated cost. But the bidders quoted an abnormally high cost for the drinking water revamping project. Hence, the tender had been cancelled and a fresh tender had been floated. The last date for submitting tender was June 6.