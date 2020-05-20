Drinking water shortage looms large

The Nagapattinam Municipality has warned residents that water pilferage from drinking water connections with motors will result in disconnection of supply and imposition of fine of ₹ 5,000 for residential unit and ₹ 10,000 for commercial establishment in view of acute drinking water shortage in summer, accentuated by saline water incursion from seashore.

It said that water supply re-connection will warrant payment of another ₹ 1,000 and water would be supplied only after summer season for those facing action. In fact, the accrual from the Kollidam Combined Drinking Water Scheme has been decreasing.

Households and commercial establishments were instructed to ensure establishment of rainwater harvesting structures and their proper maintenance to avoid closure of borewells.

On Monday, Collector Praveen P. Nair inspected collection wells, main pumping stations and distribution lines under the water scheme.

Though the district is drained by the Kollidam and the Cauvery in the north, the Virasolanar, the Uppanar in the central part and Arasalar, Tirumalairajanar, Vettar, Vedaranyam canal and Harichandra Nadi in the south, several studies have established that artificial recharge of groundwater is not an easy task.

The eastern part of the district being tail-end of the canal system, the inferior quality of groundwater has caused setback to agriculture and lands are increasingly being used for aquaculture. The discharge of untreated waste water of aquaculture farms and chemicals used for growing prawns are affecting the shallow fresh water pockets in sand dune areas. Also, the rise in sea level affects the inland through backwater channel causing salinity of the water table, research studies have stated.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board that is monitoring the quality of water at more than 16 places in Cauvery river bed has found the TDS and chloride contents of water to be in excess of the standard value because of the influence of backwater.