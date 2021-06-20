Water tubs placed for monkeys on Ayyarmalai

KARUR

Days after the visit of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) K. Sekar Babu, the authorities of Sri Rathnagiriswarar Temple began the task of providing water to the monkeys on Ayyarmalai.

Noticing that the monkeys had been struggling to quench thirst due to lack of water sources, Mr. Babu, who visited the temple a few days ago, instructed the authorities to provide water tubs immediately.

Following the instructions, the authorities placed tubs at different places for the monkeys.

S. Ramamoorthy, Executive Officer of the temple, said there could be as many as 1,000 monkeys on the hillock. Twenty-five concrete water tubs had been placed at all ‘shadow mandapams’ along the pathway to the temple. They would be connected with pipes to supply water. The work would be completed in a day or two, he said.