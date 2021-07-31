Tiruchirapalli31 July 2021 21:18 IST
Water to be released from Mettur
The State government on Saturday announced that water from Mettur will be released for irrigation into New Kattalai High Level Canal (NKHLC) at Mayanur in Karur district and into Pullampadi Canal at Mukkombu in Tiruchi district on Sunday.
A PWD press release said water would be released from August 1 to December 15 and it would irrigate 42,736 acres in Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Tiruchi districts.
