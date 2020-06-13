Water to be released from Grand Anicut on June 16

13 June 2020 18:36 IST

THANJAVUR

Shutters of the Grand Anicut will be lifted on June 16 to release water for irrigation in delta districts, according to Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu.

Disclosing this to reporters at Vilangudi in Thiruvaiyaru block in Thanjavur district on Saturday after inspecting the desilting of Thuriyar drainage channel at a cost of ₹25.20 lakh by the Public Works Department, the Minister said the water release for the irrigation season would be begin at around 11 a.m. on June 16.

He had also said that efforts had been initiated for distribution of crop loans to the tune of ₹344 crore and other assistances to farmers to take up cultivation of `kuruvai’, `thaladi’ and `samba’ crops in the delta districts, according to a press release.