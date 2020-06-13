Water to be released from Grand Anicut on June 16

THANJAVUR
Shutters of the Grand Anicut will be lifted on June 16 to release water for irrigation in delta districts, according to Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu.
Disclosing this to reporters at Vilangudi in Thiruvaiyaru block in Thanjavur district on Saturday after inspecting the desilting of Thuriyar drainage channel at a cost of ₹25.20 lakh by the Public Works Department, the Minister said the water release for the irrigation season would be begin at around 11 a.m. on June 16.
He had also said that efforts had been initiated for distribution of crop loans to the tune of ₹344 crore and other assistances to farmers to take up cultivation of `kuruvai’, `thaladi’ and `samba’ crops in the delta districts, according to a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.