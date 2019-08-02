Water supply will remain suspended

TIRUVARUR

Supply of drinking water to the civic bodies served by the Vedaranyam Combined Drinking Water Scheme implemented through Rural Drinking Water Project Division, Tiruvarur, will remain suspended for three days from August 7.

Hence, the administrators of civic bodies in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts have been directed to make alternative arrangements to maintain water supply to the residents in their respective jurisdictional area, according to a press release.