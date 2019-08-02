Tiruchirapalli

Water supply will remain suspended

more-in

TIRUVARUR

Supply of drinking water to the civic bodies served by the Vedaranyam Combined Drinking Water Scheme implemented through Rural Drinking Water Project Division, Tiruvarur, will remain suspended for three days from August 7.

Hence, the administrators of civic bodies in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts have been directed to make alternative arrangements to maintain water supply to the residents in their respective jurisdictional area, according to a press release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 10:50:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/water-supply-will-remain-suspended/article28797621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY