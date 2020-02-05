Water supply resumes

Water supply, suspended for five wards after a burst in pumping mains, was resumed on Wednesday morning.

The pipeline supplying drinking water from Kambarasampettai waterworks near St. Joseph’s College campus had a burst on Monday. Supply along the pipeline was suspended after a large quantity of water was lost, said an official of the Tiruchi Corporation. Water supply was suspended on Tuesday and resumed on Wednesday morning, she added. The affected areas were - Ward 12 - Jeeva Nagar, Natharsha Palli Vasal, Ward 16 - Vellai Vetrilaikkara Street, Ward 17 - Boologanathar Swamy Koil Street, Nadu Gujili Street, Krishnapuram Road, Ward 15 - Sathyamoorthy Nagar, Saint Antony's Church Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Taranallur North.

‘The water pipeline was an old one and had some cracks. The water supply was hit for a day but supply has been restored after quick response from the civic body. A plan to replace old pipelines will be drawn up soon,’ the official said.