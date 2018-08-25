Water supply resumes from Tiruverumbur scheme

Pumping of water from the Tiruverumbur Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme on the Coleroon River, which was suspended after a pier of the bridge carrying the pumping mains sank due to the heavy flow in the river on August 17, has resumed, according to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

One of the piers of the bridge carrying the pumping mains from the collector well of the scheme had sunk about a couple of feet, leaving the pipeline in a precarious position. Pumping of water from the scheme, which has been supplying about 18 million litres a day (MLD) to Tiruverumbur, Thuvakudi and Koothapar areas, was suspended following the incident. The scheme also caters to wards 61 to 65 of the Tiruchi Corporation.

The TWAD Board has since resumed pumping water after restoration works.

On Saturday, C. N. Mahesvaran, Managing Director, TWAD Board, accompanied by P. Muthuraj, Chief Engineer, L. Paneerselvam, Superintending Engineer, and G. Manivannan, Executive Engineer, TWAD Board, inspected the collector well of the scheme.

He also inspected a few other drinking water supply schemes, including the infiltration wells of the S. Kannanur and Pirattiyur Combined Drinking Water Supply Schemes, which too were affected by the heavy discharge in the rivers. Pumping of water has resumed in the Pirattiyur scheme, which also caters to a part of the city. Restoration works are under way on the S. Kannanur Scheme where pumping is expected to resume within a couple of days. Mr. Mahesvaran instructed the officials to complete all restoration works at the earliest and resume supply quickly.