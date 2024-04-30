Water supply resumed through OHT in Sangamviduthi village

April 30, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Water supply to residents of Sangamviduthi village in Pudukottai district from an over head water tank resumed on Tuesday, after cow dung was suspected to have been mixed in the water recently.

The incident was first reported on April 25 and lab tests of the water done in Tiruchi found no contamination.

On Tuesday, officials from Rural Development and Health and Family Welfare Departments cleaned and chlorinated the drinking water.

Aranthangi Deputy Director for Health Namasivayam said: “The water was tested and was first consumed by Block Medical officer Manimaran followed by Panchayat president R. Perumal. Later, it was distributed to all members of the village. Normalcy has returned.”