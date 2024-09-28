GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water supply board MD reviews Jal Jeevan project work in Tiruvarur

Published - September 28, 2024 06:15 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy on September 28 inspected the ongoing Jal Jeevan Scheme project to provide piped water supply to 667 dwelling units in the Tiruvarur district.

According to an official release, ₹1,127.20 crore had been allocated for implementing the drinking water supply scheme sanctioned under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Scheme, to ensure distribution of 55 litres of protected water supply per day to 5.23 lakh people.

The progress in the construction of water collection wells on the Coleroon river bed and the higher capacity water collection sumps at Vadugakudi, Nallur, Ammaiyappan and Ogaiperaiyayur under the Jal Jeevan Scheme were inspected by the TWAD MD. The release added that he inspected the functioning of the pumping station at Thiruthuraipoondi set up under the Vedarnayam Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

