Water storage at full capacity in Mettur dam
Ganesan S
6724
TIRUCHI
October 19, 2022 16:32 IST

The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at its full level 120 feet on Wednesday. The inflow was 65,203 cusecs and the discharge 64,651 cusecs at 4 p.m.