Water stagnation on newly laid road causes hardship to Narikuravar Colony residents

The cement road was built under a special fund allocated after a directive from the district administration to improve infrastructure in the Narikuravar Colony

Published - August 30, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren walking on the puddles of water on the newly laid cement road in the Narikuravar Colony of Pallavarayanpettai.

Schoolchildren walking on the puddles of water on the newly laid cement road in the Narikuravar Colony of Pallavarayanpettai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The substandard quality of work of the cement road built five months ago in the Narikuravar Colony in Mayiladuthurai has resulted in water stagnation causing hardship to 150-odd families.

The cement road was built under a special fund allocated after a directive from the district administration to improve infrastructure in the Narikuravar colony. However, the within five months, the condition of the road has deteriorated with loose gravel, potholes, and no proper drainage, making it nearly impossible to use it.

“The road was laid without proper drainage. During the rainy season, water stagnates, making it difficult to move around. We have submitted a petition to the district administration for immediate action, ” said S. Ramba, a resident of the colony.

Social activist A. Apparsundaram has called upon the authorities to intervene and take steps to repair the road and ensure proper drainage to prevent waterlogging. He urged the District Collector to act swiftly, holding the contractor accountable and ensuring the road is reconstructed properly before the monsoon season. Residents hope for a prompt resolution to improve their living conditions.

