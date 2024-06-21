GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water stagnation irks residents of K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi

Officials blame it on groundwater seeping in and accumulating in the newly installed manholes that were yet to be connected to households

Published - June 21, 2024 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sewage water overflowing from a manhole at Sundar Nagar in Tiruchi.

Sewage water overflowing from a manhole at Sundar Nagar in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Stagnation of water, apparently seeping in from a newly built manhole of the underground sewer system, along the K.K. Nagar Main Road in Tiruchi has caused concern among residents of the locality.

The stagnation of water had been causing inconvenience to residents and commercial outlets for over two months.

Residents said water had been seeping from a newly installed manhole on K.K. Nagar Main Road, inundating a portion of the stretch from Sundar Nagar 3rd Cross to the commercial complex near the school, for the past two months.

They claimed that action was not taken even after multiple complaints to the authorities.. “The slushy road poses a risk for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, especially elders, who must try to balance on the slippery road,” said K.R. Karuppiah, a resident.

V. Sowmiya, a resident, said: “Water stagnation along the road has made it difficult for walkers, especially the senior citizens.” She said the stagnant water should be drained immediately to prevent any possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

A senior official said the groundwater had been seeping in and accumulating in the newly installed manholes that were yet to be connected to households, leading to overflowing and stagnation on the road. “Measures have been taken to divert the overflowing water into the drains. The issue will be rectified within two days,” he added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.