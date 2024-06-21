Water stagnation irks residents of K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi

Stagnation of water, apparently seeping in from a newly built manhole of the underground sewer system, along the K.K. Nagar Main Road in Tiruchi has caused concern among residents of the locality.

The stagnation of water had been causing inconvenience to residents and commercial outlets for over two months.

Residents said water had been seeping from a newly installed manhole on K.K. Nagar Main Road, inundating a portion of the stretch from Sundar Nagar 3rd Cross to the commercial complex near the school, for the past two months.

They claimed that action was not taken even after multiple complaints to the authorities.. “The slushy road poses a risk for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, especially elders, who must try to balance on the slippery road,” said K.R. Karuppiah, a resident.

V. Sowmiya, a resident, said: “Water stagnation along the road has made it difficult for walkers, especially the senior citizens.” She said the stagnant water should be drained immediately to prevent any possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

A senior official said the groundwater had been seeping in and accumulating in the newly installed manholes that were yet to be connected to households, leading to overflowing and stagnation on the road. “Measures have been taken to divert the overflowing water into the drains. The issue will be rectified within two days,” he added.