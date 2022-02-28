Water stagnation in subways a perennial problem at Crawford

Stagnation of water at the vehicular subways beneath the road over bridge (ROB) at Crawford and at nearby Anbu Nagar, have left residents of the locality fuming over the perennial problem.

The problem has been persistent ever since the ROB at Crawford was opened to traffic about eight years ago in 2014. The construction of the bridge was intended to ease congestion in Crawford and Edamalaipattipudur areas and provide easy access to the city from Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway. But for locals, the stagnation of water mixed with sewage has been posing a major inconvenience. Besides, posing problem in their daily commute, the stagnant water has also become breeding ground for mosquito and makes for unhygienic conditions, residents complain.

“A large number of people have to commute through the subway at Crawford. Children from a nearby school also wade through the stagnant water. The authorities should find a permanent solution to the problem before an accident takes place here,” says R. Murugesan, Ward 58 secretary of the Communist Party of India, which had called for a protest over the issue in January only to withdraw it later after the officials assured action at peace talks convened by the Revenue officials.

Locals say that the problem is not just during the monsoon season but right through the year. “Ground water seems to be seeping in; but we are not sure of the source. There is more than ankle deep water now. One cannot even ride a two wheeler safely across the subway,” says H. Ghouse Baig, a civic activist. Water stagnates at the other subway was built across the railway track at Anbu Nagar, he adds.

Mr. Baig suggests that the authorities can build rain water harvesting structures close to the subways so that the water seeping in can drain into them.

According to Mr. Murugesan, the authorities have deployed a person to pump out the water every alternative day after the peace talks but the problem has not been overcome. “The officials need to find a permanent solution to the problem as residents are facing much hardship,” he added.