Water stagnation in empty plots irks residents in Tiruchi

Stagnant water and garbage pile-p on an empty plot at Akilandeswari Nagar in Srirangam in Tiruchi.

Overnight rain is all it takes to turn the empty plots at Akilandeswari Nagar and its surrounding areas in Srirangam, Tiruchi into mini-swamps. Garbage accumulation also poses a serious health hazard.

The empty plots receive little or no maintenance. There is an overgrowth of weeds. And the recent spell of rain has spawned pools of stagnant water in the plots for more than a week.

As neither the Corporation officials nor owners of the plots are initiating steps to pump out the water, it has become the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, rue residents. “There are a number of vacant, abandoned plots in the area. With fear lurking residents on outbreak of potential diseases, addressing the issue of stagnant pools must be made a priority,” says Ranjith, a resident.

“The stagnant water poses a health hazard and is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It is particularly alarming for the residents in light of the dengue outbreak a few months ago. We do not allow our kids play outdoors after darkness sets in. Risks of contracting diseases are high with the approaching rains,” said R. Ruth, a homemaker.

Additionally, there is garbage accumulation on the plots from which emanates an unbearable stench. “The smell permeates the streets and affects the residents. Stray animals also take refuge in the unmaintained plots,” she added.

With more rain expected, the residents are worried that the water level could rise further and may take longer to drain. “Strict action to prevent the spread of diseases must be taken by identifying the owners and ensuring that they maintain the plots to prevent overgrowth of weeds and stagnation in the event of rain,” Mr. Ranjith said.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said, “Steps will be taken soon to pump out water stagnation in the area and other residential colonies. We are working on pumping out the water from the under bridges and major roads.”