Water stagnation acts as a barrier for patients visiting UPHC in Nagapattinam

Residents of Nagapattinam, particularly those visiting the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Ward 30, face hardship because of persistent water stagnation in front of the premises.

The UPHC, which used to function from a building on Marundhu Kothalam Road, was shifted to a temporary facility inside a Health and Wellness Centre on Pazha Street to facilitate the construction of a new building two years ago.

N.P. Bhaskaran, president of the Nagapattinam District Development Committee, highlighted the narrow access road leading to the health centre, which is often filled with stagnant wastewater and muddy patches, making it challenging for patients to reach the facility. he said the location was neither accessible nor beneficial to the public and that many people had repeatedly requested relocation, but action had not been taken so far.

R. Vendan from Pazha Street said the worsening road conditions, along with absence of proper drainage facility on the street, had exacerbated the situation.

A senior official in the Nagapattinam municipality said he would look into the issue.

