ADVERTISEMENT

Water stagnation acts as a barrier for patients visiting UPHC in Nagapattinam

Published - November 01, 2024 06:08 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The narrow access road leading to the health centre is full of puddles of water and muddy patches making it challenging for patients to reach the facility

The Hindu Bureau

Water stagnating near the UPHC in Pazha Street in Nagapattinam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Nagapattinam, particularly those visiting the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Ward 30, face hardship because of persistent water stagnation in front of the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UPHC, which used to function from a building on Marundhu Kothalam Road, was shifted to a temporary facility inside a Health and Wellness Centre on Pazha Street to facilitate the construction of a new building two years ago.

N.P. Bhaskaran, president of the Nagapattinam District Development Committee, highlighted the narrow access road leading to the health centre, which is often filled with stagnant wastewater and muddy patches, making it challenging for patients to reach the facility. he said the location was neither accessible nor beneficial to the public and that many people had repeatedly requested relocation, but action had not been taken so far.

R. Vendan from Pazha Street said the worsening road conditions, along with absence of proper drainage facility on the street, had exacerbated the situation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A senior official in the Nagapattinam municipality said he would look into the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US