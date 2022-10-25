Water shortage persists in several residential colonies in parts of Tiruchi and Thuvakudi

Water supply was affected, owing to a damage caused to the main pipeline by heavy discharge of flood water in the Kollidam river in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Residents of several colonies in five wards of the Tiruchi Corporation mainly in Tiruverumbur and Kattur and in Thuvakudi municipality continued to face shortage in water supply for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday due to the damage caused to the main pipeline of a drinking water scheme by heavy discharge of flood water in the Kollidam river.

The Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) supplies 17.2 MLD of water from the pumping station located in the Kollidam river near Yatri Nivas in Srirangam to localities in wards 61 to 65 of the Tiruchi Corporation, all wards of Thuvakudi municipality and Koothaipar town panchayat, and 90 rural habitations around Tiruverumber and Thuvakudi.

One of the piers of the bridge on the Kollidam river, which bears the pumping main of the drinking water scheme, suffered damage about 10 days ago due to the impact of a strong water current in the river.

The TWAD Board officials swung into operation to fix the damage. By the time the pipeline was rectified, two more piers of the bridge went down a few days ago, thereby damaging the pumping mains on it. It forced the officials to suspend the water supply to the targeted areas.

Accompanied by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and the officials of the TWAD Board, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru visited the spot and inspected it on Tuesday.

A team of workers has been working overtime to solve the issue. However, sources said that it was yet to be solved. The flow of water in the river also is said to have caused hurdles to the restoration works.

The impact has resulted in a short supply of drinking water in many residential colonies. Though the Corporation is managing the situation by diverting water supply to the affected areas from other drinking water schemes, it is said that the supply has been erratic for the last five days.

The residents in the affected areas have been struggling to tide over the situation caused by disruption of water supply. The civic body has been asked to ameliorate their difficulties by tapping water from local sources and undertaking supplies through tanker lorries.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that arrangements had been made to ensure at least minimum extent of water supply in the five wards of the Corporation. Water tankers had been pressed into service to supply water in some areas.

An official said that all-out efforts were in place to resume water supply from the pumping station within two to three days. A proposal has been mooted to the Government to first solve the problem temporarily. It might take about six months to fix the problem permanently, officials say.