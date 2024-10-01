ADVERTISEMENT

Water scheme inaugurated in Manachanallur, Musiri panchayat unions

Published - October 01, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A new drinking water scheme for Koodapalli and 97 rural habitations in Manachanallur and Musiri panchayat unions in the district was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Tuesday.

The water scheme has been executed at a cost of ₹73.97 crore by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The Minister also inaugurated various other projects, including house connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Sanamangalam panchayat, a knowledge centre, and a gasifier-based crematorium in Manachanallur Town Panchayat.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was present.

