Water scheme inaugurated in Manachanallur, Musiri panchayat unions

A new drinking water scheme for Koodapalli and 97 rural habitations in Manachanallur and Musiri panchayat unions in the district was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water scheme has been executed at a cost of ₹73.97 crore by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The Minister also inaugurated various other projects, including house connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Sanamangalam panchayat, a knowledge centre, and a gasifier-based crematorium in Manachanallur Town Panchayat.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.