Water Resources Department takes up restoration work on Ayyaru bund at Gunaseelam

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 19, 2022 19:43 IST

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspects work on Ayyaru bund at Gunaseelam on Wednesday.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has begun work on repairing the Ayyaru bund, which had eroded, at Gunaseelam near Tiruchi.

A vertical slip had occurred on the bund following a flash flood in the river due to heavy rains in the Kolli Hills on Monday. With the Cauvery flowing to the brim already, the Ayyaru waters headed up into agricultural fields near Gunaseelam area causing inundation of standing crops, including young paddy crop.

The WRD took up work on restoring the eroded portion of the bund using sand bags and causarina poles. The restoration works would not be taken up immediately due to the heavy flow. District Collector M.Pradeep Kumar inspected the progress of the work on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, work on reinforcing the Kollidam river bund at Keezha Anbil was almost complete, WRD officials. The work was slightly delayed due to rains and difficulty in transporting boulders to the site by trucks, they added.

Meanwhile, the water realisation at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) near Tiruchi came down to 1,06,673 cusecs on Wednesday. Of this, about 75,000 cusecs was being diverted into the Kollidam and nearly 31,000 cusecs was flowing in the Cauvery river by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. With the inflow into the Mettur Dam coming down to around 65,000 and a corresponding drop in the discharge, the realisation at Upper Anicut will come down substantially on Thursday, officials said.

In Mayiladuthurai district, Collector R. Lalitha inspected the areas inundated by the Kollidam waters at Pazhayar in Kollidam Panchayat Union. She inspected temporary camps set up to accommodate residents of Tsunami Nagar and Manmatha Nagar at Pazhayar and for residents of Mudalamettuthittu at Achalpuram. Arrangements have been made to supply to those accommodated at the camps.

