Water released from Mettur dam reaches Grand Anicut

June 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The check dam at Kambarasampettai overflows as water is released from Mettur dam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Cauvery water that was released from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur reached Grand Anicut near here on Thursday.

According to sources of the Water Resources Department, the water that was released for irrigation on June 12 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reached Grand Anicut at 5.10 p.m, thereby bringing cheers to the farmers, who have begun preparation for raising paddy in kuruvai season.

It took about 55 hours to reach Grand Anicut, which is located 127 miles downstream from the Stanley Reservoir. Earlier, the water reached Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) at 8.30 p.m on Wednesday and Kambarasampettai at 6 a.m. on Thursday. The inflow at Mukkombu, which hovered around 2,000 cusecs on Thursday morning, went up to 6027 cusecs by 5 p.m.

WRD officials expect that the realisation of water would reach the maximum discharge level in a day or two after wayside absorption of water.

When water reached Kambarasampettai, farmers and the people of Tiruchi offered flowers. They felt elated to see the steady flow of water.

Water will be released for irrigation in delta districts from the Grand Anicut on Friday. State Ministers, Collectors of Tiruchi, Thanjavur and other neighbouring districts, Members of Legislative Assembly, officials of Water Resources Department and farmers are expected to participate in the ceremony.

