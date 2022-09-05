Water released from Athupalayam dam

Special Correspondent KARUR
September 05, 2022 19:47 IST

Water was released for irrigation from Aathupalayam dam, located at Karvazhi village near K. Paramathi in Karur district, on Monday.

The reservoir has an ayacut of 19,480 acres. Collector T. Prabhushankar opened the sluices and showered flowers on the water flowing from the reservoir along with Aravakurichi MLA R. Ilango and officials.

The dam was constructed to harness surplus flood waters in the Noyyal River and the water draining from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP).

The storage at the dam stood at 228.167 million cubic feet (mcft) on Monday against its full capacity of 235.52 mcft. Farmers in Anjur, Thukkachi, Karvazhi, Thennilai, Munnur, Athipalayam, Kuppam, Punnam, Manmangalam, Vettamangalam, Punjai Pugalur, Punjai Thottakurichi, Athur, Punjai Kadambakurichi, Kuppuchipalayam, Minnampalli, Kathaparai and Panjamadevi would benefit from the water release.

