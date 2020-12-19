Water released for irrigation from Viswakudi Dam

PERAMBALUR

19 December 2020 18:23 IST

Water was released for irrigation from Viswakudi Dam in Perambalur district on Saturday.

The dam built across the Kallar got good inflow from the recent spells of rain. About 1,450 acres of wet and dry lands in Viswakudi, Annamangalam, Mohamedpattinam, Pillaiyarpalayam, Vengalam and Thondamanthurai villages in Veppanthattai taluk would benefit from the water release.

Collector P. Srivenkada Priya, who pressed the button to lift the shutters of the dam in the presence of R.Tamilselvan and R.T. Ramachandran, MLAs, said the water was being released as per the directions of the government and farmers’ demands. As of now 150 cusecs of water was being released from the dam.

The continued release of water would depend on the inflow into the reservoir in the days to come, she said and urged farmers to use the water judiciously and take up cultivation utilising the favourable conditions prevailing now.

T.N. Prabhakaran, Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Marudhaiyar Basin Sub Division, and other officials were present.

According to PWD sources, the dam, with a capacity of 41.67 million cubic feet (mcft), had a storage of 33 mcft as on Saturday. It continued to get good inflow and officials did not expect any problem in releasing water for about 10 to 15 days.