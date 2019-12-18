Water released for irrigation from Sidhamalli reservoir

Water was released for irrigation from Sidhamalli Dam at Karkudi village in Ariyalur district on Wednesday.

The reservoir irrigated about 5,080.62 acres of land, including 1179.02 acres of wetlands, in Naduvalur (East), Irugaiyur, Karaikurichi, T. Pazhur, Kodankudi, Thirupuranthan, Idankanni and Cholamadevi villages, said Collector D. Rathna after opening the sluices of the reservoir canal.

Situated in Udayarpalayam taluk of the district, the reservoir had a capacity to hold 226.80 million cubic feet (mcft) of water. Its bund ran for a total length of about 5,050 metres. Its maximum storage level was 4.75 metres.

This year, the reservoir reached its maximum capacity on December 6 after copious rainfall in the district. The surplus flows from the reservoir drained into the Kollidam via Sidhamalli Odai. As it reached its full level, a proposal to release water from the dam was sent and a GO was issued subsequently. Accordingly, water would be released from the reservoir till February 10. The Public Works Department would implement a turn system for irrigation in ayacut areas.

PWD Superintending Engineer R.Thiruvettaiselvam, Executive Engineer Dakshinamurthy and other officials were present.