Water released for irrigation from Authupalayam dam

January 03, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - KARUR

Water was released for irrigation from Aathupalayam dam, located at Karvazhi village near K. Paramathi in Karur district, on Wednesday.

The reservoir has an ayacut of 19,480 acres. Collector M.Thangavel opened the sluices and showered flowers on the water flowing from the reservoir along with Aravakurichi MLA R. Ilango and officials.

The dam was constructed to harness surplus flood waters in the Noyyal river and the water draining from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The storage in the dam stood at 207.967 million cubic feet (mcft) on Wednesday against its full capacity of 235.32 mcft. According to officials, initially about 60 cusecs of water was released for irrigation in the Noyyal Main Canal and it would be gradually increased to 90 cusecs.

Farmers in Anjur, Thukkachi, Karvazhi, Thennilai, Munnur, Athipalayam, Kuppam, Punnam, Manmangalam, Vettamangalam, Punjai Pugalur, Punjai Thottakurichi, Athur, Punjai Kadambakurichi, Kuppuchipalayam, Minnampalli, Kathaparai and Panjamadevi would benefit from the water release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.