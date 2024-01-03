GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water released for irrigation from Authupalayam dam

January 03, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.Thangavel and Aravakurichi MLA R. Ilango opening the sluices of Authupalayam dam on Wednesday.

Water was released for irrigation from Aathupalayam dam, located at Karvazhi village near K. Paramathi in Karur district, on Wednesday.

The reservoir has an ayacut of 19,480 acres. Collector M.Thangavel opened the sluices and showered flowers on the water flowing from the reservoir along with Aravakurichi MLA R. Ilango and officials.

The dam was constructed to harness surplus flood waters in the Noyyal river and the water draining from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP).

The storage in the dam stood at 207.967 million cubic feet (mcft) on Wednesday against its full capacity of 235.32 mcft. According to officials, initially about 60 cusecs of water was released for irrigation in the Noyyal Main Canal and it would be gradually increased to 90 cusecs.

Farmers in Anjur, Thukkachi, Karvazhi, Thennilai, Munnur, Athipalayam, Kuppam, Punnam, Manmangalam, Vettamangalam, Punjai Pugalur, Punjai Thottakurichi, Athur, Punjai Kadambakurichi, Kuppuchipalayam, Minnampalli, Kathaparai and Panjamadevi would benefit from the water release.

