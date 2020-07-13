Water release: turn system introduced at Grand Anicut

The Grand Anicut Canal will receive a steady flow of 2,000 cusecs during the next 12 days starting Monday evening as the Public Works Department has started implementing turn system for water release in the Cauvery and the Vennar from the Grand Anicut.

During the same period, 1,000 cusecs will be let into the Coleroon from the Grand Anicut, according to a Public Works Department release.

Under the turn system, PWD has started releasing 6,500 cusecs of water into the Vennar river system from 6 p.m. and the same quantum of release will be maintained in the Vennar till 6 p.m. on July 19. The Cauvery river system will receive 100 cusecs only during this period.

From 6 p.m. on July 19, the Cauvery river system will receive 6,500 cusecs from the Grand Anicut, while 100 cusecs of water will be released into the Vennar river system till 6 p.m. on July 25.

The decision to adopt the turn system of water release in the Lower Cauvery Basin has been taken in view of depletion of water level in the Stanley Reservoir, Mettur, which came down to 40.459 tmcft on July 11 from 67.102 tmcft on June 12, when the dam was opened for release of water for irrigation in the Cauvery delta.

Another reason for the adoption of turn system of water release is that the PWD is trying to make best use of the available water at Mettur for providing surface water support for kuruvai and the forthcoming samba crop cultivation.

The quantum of release from Stanley Reservoir will be maintained at 13,000 cusecs during this period when PWD officials expect a realisation of 9,600 cusecs only at the Grand Anicut, the release added.

The officials have also called upon farmers to extend their support for the turn system of water release and use the supply released in the Lower Cauvery Basin irrigation system judiciously as the department aims to ensure sufficient water supply for kuruvai cultivation.