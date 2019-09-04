Water release in Cauvery, Vennar stepped up

The Public Works department has stepped up the quantum of water released from the Grand Anaicut into the Cauvery and Vennar as farmers are raising nurseries for samba paddy crop in Thanjavur district.

The water release has been increased to 5,000 cusecs from 1,800 cusecs in the Cauvery and to 6,000 cusecs in the Vennar. The increased quantum of release is expected to help farmers raise nurseriers activities on the fields, which received some rain during the evening last week.

According to official sources, samba paddy is expected to be raised on about 85,000 hectares (ha) in Thanjavur district under the conventional system of raising nurseries and transplantation and on about 61000 ha in Tiruvarur district during this samba season while the State government is aggressively promoting direct sowing concept to ‘reduce consumption of water for irrigation’.

Some of the farmers, who have already raised nurseries using the filter point facility in Kumbakonam, Thirupanandal and Thiruvidaimaruthur areas in Thanjavur district, have started transplanting the long-term variety crop in their fields, official sources said.

As far as direct sowing cultivation is concerned, officials have targeted to get 30,000 ha in Madukkur, Pattukottai and Sethubhavachatram ares in Thanjavur district and, out of this, nearly 3200 ha have already been covered.

Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur district, nearly 80% of the targeted direct sowing area of 70,800 ha have been covered and the nursery raising activity in the remaining 61,000 ha is expected to be completed by the second week of this month, according to official sources

The areas where the direct sowing method has been promoted by the government, Thiruthuraipoondi, Kottur, Muthupettai blocks, apart from portion of Tiruvarur block, according to seasoned ryots, are Vennar river irrigated ayacut area in the past.

The increase in the quantum of water released into the Vennar has raised doubts among farmers in Vennar sub-basin.

Given the current situation wherein water let into the Vennar river from Grand Anaicut for the past two weeks has not been released in to the Koraiyar and the Pamaniyar at Moonar regulator, farmers suspect that a major portion of the 6,000 cusecs of water being released into the Vennar from Wednesday may be stored in lakes, tanks or other water bodies in the upstream of the Vennar or the Vadavar because a major portion of the ayacuts in Thiruthuraipoondi, Kottur and Muthupettai blocks have been covered under direct sowing method of cultivation.