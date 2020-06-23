Tiruchirapalli

Water reaches Koraiyar tail-end area

Food Minister R. Kamaraj showering flowers at Koraiyar tail-end regulator at Jambhavanodai near Muthupettai on Monday.

Water for irrigation released from the Grand Anicut on June 16 has reached the regulator across the river Koraiyar at Jambhavanodai in Muthupettai taluk two days ago.

Disclosing this in a press release, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said that this year the water released from Grand Anicut has reached the Koraiyar river tail-end in a record time of four days. In the past, it would take 10 or more days for the water released from Grand Anicut to reach the Jambhavanodai regulator.

The desilting of the waterway in the recent past had made it possible for the water to reach the tail-end area within four days, the Minister said while opening the sluice at the regulator to release water into the Colony Irrigation Canal on the occasion.

