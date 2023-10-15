Water level in Mettur dam stood at 41.610 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 10,031 cusecs and a discharge of 505 cusecs.
October 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI
