Water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 138.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,223.17 cusecs and a discharge of 1,549.80 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 92.70 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 213 cusecs and a discharge of 10 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.


