Water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 138.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,223.17 cusecs and a discharge of 1,549.80 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 92.70 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 213 cusecs and a discharge of 10 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.
Water level
Special Correspondent
TIRUNELVELI,
November 22, 2021 17:50 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUNELVELI,
November 22, 2021 17:50 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 6:01:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/water-level/article37626142.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story