Water level in Periyar dam stood at 132.80 feet (permissible level is 142 feet), with an inflow of 783 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.49 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,595 cusecs and a discharge of 3,469 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,573 mcft.

There was no rainfall in Madurai region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 134.35 ft. (143 ft.), with an inflow of 862.12 cusecs and a discharge of 696.25 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 81.95 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 180 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.


