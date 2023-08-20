Water level stands at 54.84 feet in Mettur dam

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 54.840 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 13,470 cusecs and a discharge of 10,000 cusecs.
August 20, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI
