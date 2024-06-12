GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level stands at 43.49 feet in Mettur dam

Published - June 12, 2024 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 43.49 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 435 cusecs and a discharge of 1499 cusecs.

