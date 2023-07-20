Water level in Mettur Dam stood at 71.63 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 71.63 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 159 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.
July 20, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI
