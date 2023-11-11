The water level in Mettur dam stood at 58.47 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 8,453 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.
November 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI
