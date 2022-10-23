Water level in Mettur dam stands at full capacity The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI October 23, 2022 18:47 ISTADVERTISEMENT: TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW Science ISRO’s heaviest rocket successfully places 36 satellites in orbit Chennai Order issued for expansion of Chennai to 5,904 sq. km; over 1,200 villages set to be added India Saudi crown prince expected to visit Delhi next month India Taxpayers are saddened by ‘revri’ culture, says PM Modi World China unveils new leadership, dominated by key Xi Jinping allies World Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for Tory leadership ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 84,027 cusecs and the discharge 81,590 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out