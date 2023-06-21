Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 97.40 feet

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 97.40 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 209 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.
June 21, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI
