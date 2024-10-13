Water level in Mettur dam stands at 89.32 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 89.32 feet on Sunday against its maximum level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 13,036 cusecs and a discharge of 10,002 cusecs.
Published - October 13, 2024 05:57 pm IST
Published - October 13, 2024 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI
