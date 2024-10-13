GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mettur dam stands at 89.32 feet

Published - October 13, 2024 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Salem, Tamil Nadu 18/09/2022: Stanley Reservoir brimming with water at Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 18 September 2022. The water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 65th consecutive day. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

Salem, Tamil Nadu 18/09/2022: Stanley Reservoir brimming with water at Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 18 September 2022. The water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 65th consecutive day. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 89.32 feet on Sunday against its maximum level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 13,036 cusecs and a discharge of 10,002 cusecs.

Published - October 13, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.