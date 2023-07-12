Water level in Mettur dam stands at 79.110 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 79.110 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 255 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.
July 12, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI
