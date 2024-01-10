Water level in Mettur dam stands at 71.130 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 71.130 feet on Wednesday against the full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 750 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs.
January 10, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI:
