Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 69.62 feet

July 22, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

TIRUCHI

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 69.62 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 126 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.

