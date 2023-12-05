Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 67.26 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 67.26 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 1,847 cusecs and the discharge 250 cusecs.
December 05, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI
