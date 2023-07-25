Water level in Mettur dam stands at 66.510 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 66.510 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet with an inflow of 248 cusecs and a discharge of 10,004 cusecs. . The inflow was 248 cusecs and the discharge 10,004 cusecs.
July 25, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI
