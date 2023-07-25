Water level in Mettur dam stands at 66.510 feet

July 25, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 66.510 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet with an inflow of 248 cusecs and a discharge of 10,004 cusecs. . The inflow was 248 cusecs and the discharge 10,004 cusecs.

