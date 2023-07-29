Water level in Mettur dam stands at 65.590 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 65.590 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet, with an inflow of 13,839 cusecs and a discharge of 11,998 cusecs.
July 29, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI
