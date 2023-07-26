Water level in Mettur dam stands at 65.39 feet

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 65.39 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 186 cusecs and the discharge 11,454 cusecs.
July 26, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI:
